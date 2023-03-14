Former ND guard Starling to transfer to Syracuse

By Drew Sanders
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The transfer portal immediately vacuumed up three names on Monday from the Notre Dame men’s basketball team, with freshman guard JJ Starling being chief among them.

The team’s fourth-leading scorer wasted no time jumping into the portal after the Irish finished second-to-last in the ACC and parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Brey.

Starling also wasted no time picking Syracuse as his next destination.

In an ESPN article revealing the decision, Starling called Coach Brey “a great coach and person,” adding that he wishes Brey “the best in whatever he decides to do.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

ND’s Ryan Bischel named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drew Sanders
The senior posted the highest number of saves in the country and was second nationally in save percentage.

Notre Dame

Former Irish TE Cole Kmet returns to Notre Dame for degree

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kmet played tight end for the Fighting Irish from 2017 to 2019, but he left school after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Notre Dame

Starling among Irish basketball players to enter transfer portal

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Starling says he’s on the way out along with freshman forward Dom Campbell and graduate senior guard Robby Carmody.

Notre Dame

Irish selected as a No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame will welcome teams to South Bend for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 when they were a No. 1 seed.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Guidugli ‘anxious’ to get started with Irish quarterbacks

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
16 Sports heard from the new “man in charge” in the QB room and got his initial thoughts on the team’s quarterback situation.

News

National Invitational Championship comes to Elkhart

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST
|
By Melissa Stephens and Monica Murphy
Hundreds of athletes from across the country will compete in the CSCAA National Invitational Championship.

Notre Dame

New faces take center stage for ND Football ahead of spring practice

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Wednesday marked the long-awaited introduction of the Notre Dame football offensive newcomers, including transfer quarterback Sam Hartman,

Notre Dame

End of an Era: Irish fall to Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Mike Brey leaves Notre Dame with more wins than any other coach in program history (483).

Notre Dame

Notre Dame hockey eliminated from Big Ten Tourney following series loss to Michigan State

Updated: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Sunday night’s loss likely marked the end of Notre Dame’s season.

Football

Brian Mason leaving ND Football for pro gig with Colts

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
It’ll be the first pro gig for Mason, who spent the last 15 years coaching at the college level.