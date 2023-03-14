Former ND guard Starling to transfer to Syracuse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The transfer portal immediately vacuumed up three names on Monday from the Notre Dame men’s basketball team, with freshman guard JJ Starling being chief among them.

The team’s fourth-leading scorer wasted no time jumping into the portal after the Irish finished second-to-last in the ACC and parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Brey.

Starling also wasted no time picking Syracuse as his next destination.

In an ESPN article revealing the decision, Starling called Coach Brey “a great coach and person,” adding that he wishes Brey “the best in whatever he decides to do.”

