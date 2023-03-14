Emergency crews responding to crash on Capital Avenue
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash that happened on Capital Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
According to St. Joseph County Dispatch, the crash occurred at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincolnway East involving a Penn Township Fire Department vehicle around 4 p.m. The intersection has reopened to all traffic at this time.
