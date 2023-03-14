Emergency crews responding to crash on Capital Avenue

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash that happened on Capital Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to St. Joseph County Dispatch, the crash occurred at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincolnway East involving a Penn Township Fire Department vehicle around 4 p.m. The intersection has reopened to all traffic at this time.

16 News Now has a crew on scene now working to learn more information.

