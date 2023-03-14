Community voices frustrations at Brandywine School Board

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A three-hour-long Brandywine School Board meeting ended with community allegations about the board’s inability to work together and being governed by political interests.

Four of the newly elected members are backed by We the Parents, a political organization that aims “to return the public school system to the families to whom it serves by recruiting, equipping, and electing a new generation of school board members rooted in the traditional American values of Faith, Family, and Freedom.”

Some of the public who spoke claim the political agenda of new members is disrupting the board’s affairs and efficiency.

“As a parent, I’ve been let down by this approach. And constant battling with the agenda and not meeting the needs of our kids in this community. You were put on the board to put aside political views. That really isn’t happening. If I want to go to a political rally there is a plethora of places I can go to. A school board is not one of them,” said parent Wendy Skinner.

Another man who spoke said common sense should govern how the board operates.

“The new members of the board should separate themselves from the platform they run on. Thank you Mrs. Skinner. Couldn’t have said it better. Putting some common sense voting on display will foster trust and accountability. If your actions start to match your words, like Mrs. McKee, we’re gonna be okay. These meetings wouldn’t last two and a half hours, with public comment and probably wouldn’t have to adjust for time, because previously fearful parents worried about the platforms, can see your previous votes,” he said.

16 News Now is awaiting response from board members about the accusations.

