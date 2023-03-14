Ask the Doctor: Allergy medications, greens powder supplements, preventing colon cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Ronda): “I am having the worst allergies. I’m taking Zyrtec and Flonase, but nothing is helping. Do you have any suggestions?”

DR. BOB : I have a couple of thoughts.

The first thing is to make sure you are using the Flonase correctly. It is possible when you spray a nose spray that it is not actually delivering the medicine where it needs to be.

There are some very good videos on the internet from physicians showing how to properly use Flonase. I would recommend watching one of those to ensure you are using it correctly.

Ultimately, if you are using Zyrtec and Flonase correctly and you are not getting better, you need to discuss with your doctor whether you should see an allergist.

Question #2 (from Kylie): “What are your thoughts on greens powder supplements? Should we be taking them?”

DR. BOB : The use of supplements is a very messy and complicated subject for many reasons. I’ll highlight a couple.

The first is that for most healthy people who eat a well-rounded diet, it is unlikely they need any nutritional supplements. It is possible that if you are not eating a well-rounded died — one with the proper number of fruits, vegetables, and meats — that you may have a vitamin deficiency.

I would personally encourage you to improve your diet rather than take supplements. Simply put, supplements are not as good for us as food. They are always lacking compared to a good diet. Thus, it is better to get your nutrients from foods.

Finally, I think it is important to remember that people are trying to sell you supplements. They are trying to make money. If you need a vitamin supplement, it probably does not matter what specific brand you use.

Question #3 (from Allison): “Are there certain foods that can prevent colon cancer? I have a family history.”

DR. BOB: There are some risk factors for colon cancer that we can control such as our weight, having diabetes, overconsumption of red meat, and smoking.

A diet high in fruits and vegetables has been associated with a lower risk of colon cancer. Vegetarian diets actually have been shown to have the most reduced risk.

If you try to eat a heart healthy diet which is high in fruits and vegetables and low in red meat, it should help your weight, prevent diabetes, and hopefully reduce your risk of colon cancer.

