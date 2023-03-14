Alabama’s Rees, Steele to make $1.9M this season

Rees has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator since 2020 and the quarterbacks coach since 2017.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will each make $1.9 million next season.

The two were among 11 Alabama football staffers to have new contracts approved by the compensation committee of the university’s board of trustees on Monday.

Rees and Steele both received three-year deals, with Rees getting raises to $2 million in his second year and $2.1 million in his third after arriving from Notre Dame. Steele returned for his third stint on coach Nick Saban’s staff after serving as the Miami Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator last season.

The next highest-paid assistants are offensive line coach Eric Wolford ($925,000) and assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins ($875,000). All the deals except for the coordinators are for two years.

—Freddie Roach, defensive line ($775,000).

—Robert Gillespie, running backs ($625,000).

—Coleman Hutzler, special teams/outside linebackers ($595,000).

—Joe Cox, tight ends ($425,000).

—Robert Bala, inside linebackers ($350,000).

—David Ballou, director of sports performance ($725,000).

—Bob Welton, director of player personnel ($255,000).

Rees, Steele, and Bala are all new hires for Saban, whose team missed the playoffs for only the second time last season. Bill O’Brien left to become offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. Pete Golding moved to Southeastern Conference Western Division opponent Mississippi to run Lane Kiffin’s defense.

