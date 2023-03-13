Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.(NBC News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Operators of the western New York concert venue where three people were trampled to death in a crowd surge after a show by the rapper GloRilla say they are “devastated by the events” and cooperating with the city as it investigates.

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.

The city temporarily shut down the former military armory by refusing to renew its entertainment license while criminal and regulatory investigations are underway.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, died and at least six people were injured after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the March 5 show.

Police said concertgoers described hearing what they believed to be gunshots, but no evidence of gunfire has been found. The venue’s main arena holds about 5,000 people.

Audience members rushed for the Main Street Armory’s exits because of unfounded fears of gunfire, authorities said. (WHAM, ATIYA HOLLEY, TWITTER, CNN)

“The Main Street Armory, Scott Donaldson, and his team are devastated by the events that occurred March 5, 2023. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of Rhondesia Belton, Brandy Miller and Aisha Stephens,” the written statement released by the law office Gallo & Iacovangelo said in part. “Over the years, the Armory has successfully hosted hundreds of events.”

It was the first public statement from the venue since the concert.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regional champions crowned on Saturday for Indiana high school boys basketball
Semi-State pairings announced for Indiana high school boys basketball
Edward Silcox
Suspect arrested after South Bend police chase ends in St. Joseph River
No Granger resident raised their hand when asked if they support building a new St. Joseph...
Granger residents outraged over proposed County Highway Maintenance garage
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

Latest News

Regionals begin Monday night for Michigan high school boys basketball
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants
Starling says he's on the way out along with freshman forward Dom Campbell and graduate senior...
Starling among Irish basketball players to enter transfer portal
St. Joseph County hosting free suicide intervention program
St. Joseph County hosting free suicide intervention program