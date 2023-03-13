Starling among Irish basketball players to enter transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite not making the tournament, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team is still making headlines to tip off the week.

The transfer portal officially opened up Monday, and a handful of now-former Irish hoopers wasted no time in making their intentions known.

Chief among them is freshman guard JJ Starling, who was the team’s fourth-leading scorer this past season. Starling says he’s on the way out along with freshman forward Dom Campbell and graduate senior guard Robby Carmody.

The moves don’t come as a big surprise in the wake of head coach Mike Brey’s departure, but it does leave Notre Dame’s current roster dangerously thin.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.