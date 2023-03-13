St. Joseph County hosting free suicide intervention program

(WVIR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you know someone struggling but don’t know how to help them, a new program is being offered in St. Joseph County.

The “LivingWorks safeTALK” seminar is available for free at the St. Joseph County Public Library from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 24. The program is designed to help people be more prepared to respond to suicidal concerns in relationships with family, friends, and coworkers.

Additional classes will be offered each month but can also be scheduled for area agencies or groups.

Those interested in attending must be 15 years of age or older and must register beforehand.

For more information, simply click here.

For event registration, simply click here.

