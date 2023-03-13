South Bend rolls out home security camera initiative

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend residents can now fight crime without ever leaving the house.

They can register their home security cameras as weapons that police have permission to use to crack criminal cases.

The Sync South Bend Camera Registry Program went live on Monday.

“It allows businesses and residents to sign up their cameras and then we’ll integrate with Fusus so that we can see where those cameras are, and then through Fusus, we can actually ask for video from them. We don’t have to go to their house. A simple email that says hi, we’d like your video from this time frame. Please send it if you’re available or able to do that. Then you send it right through the actual link itself. It uploads to Fusus and a detective can get it right from there. There’s no problems with emails or needing a flash drive. It’s all done through Fusus,” explained Senior Analyst with the SBPD, Bri Fenton.

As it now stands, officers have to canvas areas around a crime scene to search for nearby homes with security video that might be helpful. That can often result in knocking on doors late at night.

With Fusus, the registry will let investigators know what private footage they can get their hands on quickly and discreetly. “With residents, some people don’t want police to contact them at their house, due to safety reasons or for whatever reason, so this, you know, let’s that not to happen.”

Those who sign up with the registry will be asked where cameras are located and who can be quickly contacted to share video.

The city won’t monitor any private cameras. It will simply request footage be sent through a secure link when a crime is being investigated close by.

Visit this site to learn more and register: https://syncsouthbend.org/

