Slick roads, bursts of snow make for tricky commute in Michiana

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WNDU) - Slick roads and bursts of snow are causing issues for drivers on Monday morning across Michiana, such as slide offs, crashes, and traffic backups.

The South Bend Police Department says it has responded to multiple crashes on Monday morning. Officials are urging you to slow down because roads all across the area are sheets of ice.

Bursts of snow showers are expected to continue throughout the day, which could make roads slick again at times.

