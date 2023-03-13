Slick roads, bursts of snow make for tricky commute in Michiana

(WNDU) - Slick roads and bursts of snow are causing issues for drivers on Monday morning across Michiana, such as slide offs, crashes, and traffic backups.

The South Bend Police Department says it has responded to multiple crashes on Monday morning. Officials are urging you to slow down because roads all across the area are sheets of ice.

Most area roads are EXTREMELY slick at this hour. We are responding to multiple crashes right now. 4-wheel drive = useless in these type of conditions. SLOW DOWN! — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) March 13, 2023

Roads all across the area are sheets of ice:

🧊 Local roads

🧊State roads

🧊County roads



All of them…Very slick…Slicker than you think…#DriveSafe and #SlowDown. Go very slow because the ice isn’t playing. It is out to cause mayhem. — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) March 13, 2023

Bursts of snow showers are expected to continue throughout the day, which could make roads slick again at times.

