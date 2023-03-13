Severe Weather Preparedness Week underway in Indiana

(WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has proclaimed this week (March 12-March 18) as Severe Weather Preparedness Week for the entire state.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) encourages all families, schools, and workplaces to make or review tornado safety plans and to practice them during a statewide tornado drill on Tuesday, March 14, at 10:15 a.m. EDT/9:15 a.m. CDT.

The drill will be initiated by a “TEST” Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service offices in Indiana. It will trigger programmed electronic devices. If needed due to weather conditions, the “TEST” will be postponed to Wednesday, March 15, at the same time.

Local Emergency Management Agency officials say that having an emergency plan and practicing it significantly increases your chances of surviving when severe weather happens. You’re also encouraged to include an emergency communication section as part of your emergency plan and put together a disaster preparedness kit.

As a reminder, a Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. If a “Tornado Watch” is issued, take precautions to protect you and your property. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or is indicated on radar.

Meanwhile, officials say it is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters. When there is water across the road, you should turn around.

For more information on Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana and how you can make sure you’re prepared before severe weather happens, click here.

