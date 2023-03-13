Several new road construction projects underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road construction projects that could impact your commute through South Bend are now underway,

Here’s a look at the roadwork that began on Monday:

CAMPEAU STREETSCAPE PROJECT

The intersection of Campeau Street and Frances Street is closed so crews can begin work on Phase 1 of this project.

Improvements include new curbs, sidewalks, bump-outs, pavement, storm sewers, and streetlights, as well as a multi-use path along the north side of Campeau Street. Meanwhile, Notre Dame Avenue at Campeau Street and South Bend Avenue will become a raised, four-way stop intersection.

Detour routes are Howard Street and Cedar Street via Eddy Street/South Bend Avenue.

Phase 2 of the project is expected to begin in May. The project is expected to wrap up in July, weather permitting.

MIAMI STREET REPAVING PROJECT

Phase 1 of the Miami Street repaving project includes the reconstruction of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramps at intersections and some curbs primarily from Ireland Road to Donmoyer Avenue.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-May, weather permitting.

The project will then enter Phase 2, where Miami Street will be repaved from Ireland Road to Calvert Street. This work is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather permitting.

Temporary restrictions will be in place throughout the entirety of the project.

Once it’s reopened to full traffic, Miami Street from Ireland Road to Donmoyer Avenue will be two travel lanes with a center turn lane. The street will also have two travel lanes with parking on both sides of it from Donmoyer Avenue to Calvert Street.

RESTRICTIONS AT CLEVELAND ROAD/AMERITECH DRIVE INTERSECTION

The intersection of Cleveland Road and Ameritech Drive is temporarily restricted while crews perform survey work for a future pavement replacement project.

These restrictions are expected to remain in place through Thursday, March 16. In the meantime, please drive carefully through this area.

