Remembering Rio One Year Later: Vigil to be held Monday night to mark anniversary of her passing

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The family of Rio Allred will hold a candlelight vigil on Monday night to mark one year since her passing.

Rio was a student at Elkhart Community Schools who took her own life after claims that she was bullied several times at school. Rio’s family has since sued the school corporation for wrongful death, violation of Title IX, and more.

Monday night’s vigil is at 6 p.m. at Walker Park in Elkhart. It is open to the public.

16 News Now Reporter Monica Murphy sat down with her parents last Friday to talk about what this past year has been like for them:

