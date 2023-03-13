Regionals begin Monday night for Michigan high school boys basketball
(WNDU) - Regionals began on Monday night for high school boys basketball teams in Michigan that are still in the hunt for a state championship!
Here’s a look at the Regionals involving teams in our area:
DIVISION 2
Regional 12 (Vicksburg)
Semifinals - Monday, March 13
Niles vs. Grand Rapids South Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Marshall vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Championship - Wednesday, March 15
Niles/Grand Rapids South Christian winner vs. Marshall/Hamilton winner, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Regional 20 (Coloma)
Semifinals - Monday, March 13
Brandywine vs. Kalamazoo Hackett, 5:30 p.m.
Centreville vs. Lawton, 7 p.m.
Championship - Wednesday, March 15
Brandywine/Kalamazoo Hackett winner vs. Centreville/Lawton winner, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Regional 30 (Bellevue)
Semifinals - Monday, March 13
Eau Claire vs. Kalamazoo Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.
Colon vs. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Championship Wednesday, March 15
Eau Claire/Kalamazoo Phoenix winner vs. Colon/Lawrence winner, 7 p.m.
