Regionals begin Monday night for Michigan high school boys basketball

(WJRT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT
(WNDU) - Regionals began on Monday night for high school boys basketball teams in Michigan that are still in the hunt for a state championship!

Here’s a look at the Regionals involving teams in our area:

DIVISION 2

Regional 12 (Vicksburg)

Semifinals - Monday, March 13

Niles vs. Grand Rapids South Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Championship - Wednesday, March 15

Niles/Grand Rapids South Christian winner vs. Marshall/Hamilton winner, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Regional 20 (Coloma)

Semifinals - Monday, March 13

Brandywine vs. Kalamazoo Hackett, 5:30 p.m.

Centreville vs. Lawton, 7 p.m.

Championship - Wednesday, March 15

Brandywine/Kalamazoo Hackett winner vs. Centreville/Lawton winner, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Regional 30 (Bellevue)

Semifinals - Monday, March 13

Eau Claire vs. Kalamazoo Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Championship Wednesday, March 15

Eau Claire/Kalamazoo Phoenix winner vs. Colon/Lawrence winner, 7 p.m.

