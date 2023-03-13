Principal arrested during first day of job on terroristic threatening charges

The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during...
The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during first day on job.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A recently hired principal for a school in Kentucky has been arrested on his first day on the job.

According to officials with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.

Littles was charged with terroristic threatening and assault in the fourth degree.

WAVE reports the charges stem from an alleged incident that happened on Christmas Day last year.

The Jefferson County School District released a statement Monday saying the charges were unrelated to the school district.

Littles was announced as the new principal of Fredrick Law Olmsted Academy North in Louisville on March 8. His first day and the day of his arrest was Monday, March 13.

The school district said Littles had worked for 16 years as an English teacher and behavioral coach at multiple schools in the district.

Olmsted’s assistant principal, Ebony Booker, will serve as the administrator in charge while the district follows procedures for allegations related to staff, according to WAVE.

Classes will continue as normal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regional champions crowned on Saturday for Indiana high school boys basketball
Edward Silcox
Suspect arrested after South Bend police chase ends in St. Joseph River
Semi-State pairings announced for Indiana high school boys basketball
No Granger resident raised their hand when asked if they support building a new St. Joseph...
Granger residents outraged over proposed County Highway Maintenance garage
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Lake Snow Overnight; 40s and 50s return this week

Latest News

A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists
FILE - The suspect pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child,...
California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of child sex abuse
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Lake Snow Overnight; 40s and 50s return this week
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia