One shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to a shooting at the Belleville Park Apartments on Monday afternoon.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were called to the 4700 block of Belleville Circle for reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m.

One person was shot, and their condition is unclear at this time.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

