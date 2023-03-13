One shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to a shooting at the Belleville Park Apartments on Monday afternoon.
According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were called to the 4700 block of Belleville Circle for reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m.
One person was shot, and their condition is unclear at this time.
The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.