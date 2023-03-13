One shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to a shooting at the Belleville Park Apartments on Monday afternoon.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were called to the 4700 block of Belleville Circle for reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m.

One person was shot, and their condition is unclear at this time.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regional champions crowned on Saturday for Indiana high school boys basketball
Semi-State pairings announced for Indiana high school boys basketball
Edward Silcox
Suspect arrested after South Bend police chase ends in St. Joseph River
No Granger resident raised their hand when asked if they support building a new St. Joseph...
Granger residents outraged over proposed County Highway Maintenance garage
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

Latest News

One person shot at Belleville Apartments in South Bend.
One shot at Belleville Apartments in South Bend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Lake Snow Overnight; 40s and 50s return this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Allen County Coroner’s office has confirmed that Barbara Ebert passed away Sunday morning...
87-year-old LaGrange woman dies after crash last week involving deputy