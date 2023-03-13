Man accused of murdering security guard at parking garage enters not guilty plea

Derrick Pratcher
Derrick Pratcher(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of shooting and killing a security guard at a South Bend parking garage entered a preliminary plea of not guilty in court on Monday.

Derrick Pratcher, 33, of Elkhart, is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with the death of 62-year-old Robert Pulliam, Jr.

According to charging documents, Pratcher was at the Wayne Street parking garage on the night of March 5 and was loitering around city vehicles when he was approached by Pulliam.

Pulliam told Pratcher to leave the garage and started to call 911 for assistance. That’s when Pratcher allegedly pulled a handgun from his satchel bag and shot Pulliam in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to getting shot, police say Pulliam took a photo of the rental car that Pratcher was driving. Authorities linked that car to an address in Vandalia, where he was arrested the following day.

Pratcher waived extradition at a court hearing in Cassopolis last week and was subsequently brought back to Indiana to face charges.

Pratcher is expected to be back in court for an initial hearing on April 12.

