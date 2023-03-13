1 adult, 4-year-old boy injured in multi-car crash on I-65

The Subaru in which one person was extricated.
The Subaru in which one person was extricated.(ISP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One adult and a 4-year-old boy were injured after a multi-car crash on Monday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, a semi-truck carrying liquid sugar drove off the I-65 roadway into the median and rolled over near mile marker 221 around 1:30 a.m. The driver refused medical treatment.

The rolled-over semi-truck.
The rolled-over semi-truck.(ISP)

While road crews were still cleaning up the semi, another crash occurred near mile marker 222 around 5:45 a.m. A crash investigation revealed that a 22-year-old man driving a white Ford F750 box truck failed to realize that traffic had come to a stop in front of him to allow crews to finish. The box truck then collided with and rear-ended a 2020 Subaru.

The force of the impact was so hard it sent the Subaru into a Toyota Tundra in front of it, which then caused the Tundra to hit a 2018 Peterbilt tractor-trailer in front of it.

The white Toyota Tundra.
The white Toyota Tundra.(ISP)

This driver of the Subaru was extricated and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A four-year-old boy, who was secured in a car seat in the Toyota, was transported to the Comer’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries. The parents of the child were also transported to the children’s hospital for treatment.

The driver of the box truck and the Peterbilt driver were both uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

After that crash investigation concludes, the findings will be turned over to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

