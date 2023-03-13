Irish selected as a No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team didn’t get an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament after losing to Louisville in the semifinal round of the ACC tournament, but the Irish still had the satisfaction of knowing their name would be called on Selection Sunday.

The team gathered at the Joyce Center on Sunday night for the selection show, and they didn’t have to wait long into the reveal to see their name.

Notre Dame (25-5) was selected as the No. 3 seed, which means the Irish will welcome teams to South Bend for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 when they were a No. 1 seed.

16 Sports spoke with the team after they announcement was made. They say they are excited to have homecourt advantage once again.

“I am thrilled. It was a dream of mine, coming back here to be able to have the opportunity to host,” said Head Coach Niele Ivey. “I remember two years ago just hoping to be in the tournament, and now this year we get an opportunity to host. It’s a big deal for me (and) the program. We put in the body of work, so I’m really appreciative of the committee for this and excited to be able to share this moment with the team and the community.”

Ivey’s players agreed.

“It’s amazing. I know we love playing on our home court, and it’s definitely a huge advantage,” said Sonia Citron. “So yeah, I know we’re really excited about it.”

“I’m excited. It’s a huge blessing to be able to play here,” said Maddy Westbeld. “We control our destiny, so this is awesome that we have this opportunity this year, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Notre Dame will face Southern Utah (23-9) on Friday, March 17. If the Irish win, they would see Illinois, Mississippi State, or Creighton on Sunday, March 19.

Tickets to the first and second-round matchups can be purchased here. Games times have yet to be announced.

If the Irish make it to the Sweet 16, their regional destination will be Greenville, S.C.

For a look at the full tournament bracket, click here. This year’s tournament includes other Michiana fan favorites, such as Indiana (No. 1 seed), Michigan (No. 6 seed), and Purdue (No. 11 seed in First Four round).

