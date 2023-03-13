First Presbyterian Church of Elkhart celebrates Ukrainian culture

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) -The First Presbyterian Church of Elkhart is hosting its second annual pysanky Easter egg decorating workshop.

The event was open to the entire community and filled up fast. Members of the church even gave up their seats so others could enjoy the fun.

Pysanky is a Ukrainian art form where you take an ordinary egg and color it with different dyes. You then take a stylist called a kistka, that soaks in heated up beeswax that allows you to draw on the eggs with beautiful designs.

The tradition has been around for over 2000 years and the church thought it would be a great idea to bring that tradition here.

“We are having a Ukrainian celebration, we did this last year in response to the war in Ukraine,” said Sally Wicks, pastor of First Presbyterian Church. “We wanted to have a way of celebrating Ukrainian culture and be supportive of Ukrainian people.”

The community event was a big hit, with people of all ages showing their creativity through their Easter eggs.

“We make these designs and then we take them into the dying room where we dye the eggs. First in yellow, then orange, and maybe some other bright color, then finally a dark color. Each time you dye the egg you put more designs on the egg. And they come out beautiful.” said Wicks

First Presbyterian Church will be hosting more fun and meaningful events throughout ‘holy week’. Which takes place from April 2nd to the 8th. You can find their schedule here.

