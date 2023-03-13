Bendix Woods gears up for 50th anniversary of Sugar Camp Days

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Bendix Woods County Park will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sugar Camp Days.

The festival will take place March 18th & 19th, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Guests will be able to tour the sugar bush, watch sap cook into syrup, enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast, enjoy live music and so much more.

“Maple sugaring is really unique to just a very limited part of the world, some parts of Canada and the United States,” said Amal Farrough, the interpretive services manager. “So, it’s very special that we’re able to do maple sugaring here.”

Admission into Sugar Camp Days is $8 per vehicle.

