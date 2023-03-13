AM General to spend over $68 million to accommodate JLTV expansion

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Public documents put a price tag on the impact a new military vehicle contract will have at the AM General campus in Mishawaka.

Last month, the company was contracted to build the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, or JLTV’s. AM General will spend $8.8 million dollars to expand an existing factory and another $59.5 million installing new equipment.

The company also plans to create 329 new jobs and retain 371 current employees.

The information is included in a request for tax abatement filed with the St. Joseph County Council.

(AM General)

