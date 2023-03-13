87-year-old LaGrange woman dies after crash last week involving deputy

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - An 87-year-old LaGrange woman who was a passenger in a crash last week involving a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputy has died from her injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s office has confirmed that Barbara Ebert passed away Sunday morning at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Ebert’s family has been notified.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened back on March 8 in the 800 block of S. Detroit Street while an on-duty K-9 unit was en route to assist another officer.

According to their investigation, Deputy Brian Emelander was traveling north on Detroit Street and was approaching a Dollar General store in the area when a 2011 Buick pulled out of the Dollar General parking lot and directly into the path of Emelander’s squad car. The squad car struck the Buick on the driver’s side, then ran off the road before striking a tree.

The driver of the Buick, an 80-year-old LaGrange woman, and her passenger, Ebert, were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Emelander was also taken to the hospital, while his K-9 partner was taken to a local vet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police. When completed, it will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for a full review.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Several new road construction projects underway in South Bend

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the roadwork that began on Monday.

News

Several new road construction projects underway in South Bend

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Several road construction projects that might affect your commute if you drive in South Bend began on Monday morning.

News

Remembering Rio One Year Later: Vigil to be held Monday night to mark anniversary of her passing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Monday night’s vigil is at 6 p.m. at Walker Park in Elkhart. It is open to the public.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Harley still searching for a forever family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Harley was featured in our 2nd Chance Pet segment back in December, so she’s hoping her second visit on the show will help her find a forever family!

Latest News

News

Remembering Rio One Year Later: Vigil to be held Monday night to mark anniversary of her passing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday night's vigil is at 6 p.m. at Walker Park in Elkhart.

News

2nd Chance Pet: Harley

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Harley!

News

76-year-old man dies in fire at condo near Eagle Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 76-year-old man is dead after a fire on Sunday at a condominium near Eagle Lake in Cass County.

News

Slick roads, bursts of snow make for tricky commute in Michiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
Slick roads and bursts of snow are causing issues for drivers on Monday morning across Michiana, such as slide offs, crashes, and traffic backups.

News

Granger residents outraged over proposed County Highway Maintenance garage

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hundreds of Granger residents gathered at McGann Hay Funeral Home to reject a proposal for a County Highway Maintenance garage to be constructed near the intersection of Anderson and Beech roads.

News

Suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit ends in St. Joseph River

Updated: 3 hours ago
A South Bend man is in jail and faces several charges after a vehicle pursuit ended in the St. Joseph River.