87-year-old LaGrange woman dies after crash last week involving deputy

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - An 87-year-old LaGrange woman who was a passenger in a crash last week involving a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputy has died from her injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s office has confirmed that Barbara Ebert passed away Sunday morning at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Ebert’s family has been notified.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened back on March 8 in the 800 block of S. Detroit Street while an on-duty K-9 unit was en route to assist another officer.

According to their investigation, Deputy Brian Emelander was traveling north on Detroit Street and was approaching a Dollar General store in the area when a 2011 Buick pulled out of the Dollar General parking lot and directly into the path of Emelander’s squad car. The squad car struck the Buick on the driver’s side, then ran off the road before striking a tree.

The driver of the Buick, an 80-year-old LaGrange woman, and her passenger, Ebert, were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Emelander was also taken to the hospital, while his K-9 partner was taken to a local vet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police. When completed, it will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for a full review.

