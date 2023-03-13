76-year-old man dies in fire at condo near Eagle Lake

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 76-year-old man is dead after a fire on Sunday at a condominium near Eagle Lake in Cass County.

Officers with the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department were called to the 68000 block of Morton Drive in Ontwa Township on reports of a structure fire. Officials did not indicate what time they were called to the fire.

When they arrived, they learned that a 76-year-old man who was inside the condo at the time of the blaze was dead. Officials identified him as Samuel Galbreath.

The fire remains under investigation. The Michigan State Police fire marshal will be on scene on Monday to investigate the fire. Officials say there was minimal damage to surrounding units.

If you have any information regarding this fire, you’re asked to call the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by the Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance, Clay Township Fire Department, Cassopolis Village Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and the Western Michigan University Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chuck's Weather 31323

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Granger residents outraged over proposed County Highway Maintenance garage

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Many Granger residents are expressing outrage about a proposed highway maintenance garage that could be built next to a proposed county park.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Granger outrage maintenance garage

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Snow Showers Monday AM, Lake Snow Overnight Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chuck Heaver
A trace to two inches of snow is likely Sunday evening into Monday morning. Lake effect snow Monday night will bring an additional 3+ inches of snow to parts of Michiana.

News

First Presbyterian Church of Elkhart celebrates Ukrainian culture

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The First Presbyterian Church of Elkhart hosted it's second annual pysanky Ukrainian Easter Egg workshop.

News

ELKHART EASTER EGGS

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit ends in St. Joseph River

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police also rescued a dog that had been in the suspect's vehicle.

High School

Semi-State pairings announced for Indiana high school boys basketball

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the Semi-State matchups involving teams in our local area.

News

First Alert Forecast - Sunday, March 12, 2023

Updated: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT