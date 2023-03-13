76-year-old man dies in fire at condo near Eagle Lake

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 76-year-old man is dead after a fire on Sunday at a condominium near Eagle Lake in Cass County.

Officers with the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department were called to the 68000 block of Morton Drive in Ontwa Township on reports of a structure fire. Officials did not indicate what time they were called to the fire.

When they arrived, they learned that a 76-year-old man who was inside the condo at the time of the blaze was dead. Officials identified him as Samuel Galbreath.

The fire remains under investigation. The Michigan State Police fire marshal will be on scene on Monday to investigate the fire. Officials say there was minimal damage to surrounding units.

If you have any information regarding this fire, you’re asked to call the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by the Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance, Clay Township Fire Department, Cassopolis Village Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and the Western Michigan University Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.