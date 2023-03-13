7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants

Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews were searching for other victims.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least seven of eight people killed when two boats capsized in shallow but turbulent surf off the San Diego coast were Mexican migrants, Mexican officials said Monday.

Preliminary identification was based on records found with people’s bodies when they were recovered, the Mexican consulate in San Diego said in a news release. The nationality of the eighth person was unknown.

The consulate didn’t provide ages, genders or other information about the people killed in one of the deadliest maritime migrant smuggling operations off U.S. waters. Rescue authorities have said all were adults.

A Spanish-speaking woman who called 911 said she was among eight people on a vessel that reached shore and that 15 people were on another boat that overturned. Authorities found two capsized boats in shallow water amid thick fog late Saturday.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for remains on Sunday. Survivors may have escaped on land, including the woman who called 911. Authorities did not know her whereabouts.

The Border Patrol reports hundreds of known smuggling attempts each year on the California coast. Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego, on Monday warned against the perilous trip.

“People planning to cross the border into the United States, either by land or sea, should know that human smugglers will take advantage of their need in order to obtain illicit money, distorting reality, creating false expectations, and exposing them to high-risk conditions where they may lose their lives,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regional champions crowned on Saturday for Indiana high school boys basketball
Semi-State pairings announced for Indiana high school boys basketball
Edward Silcox
Suspect arrested after South Bend police chase ends in St. Joseph River
No Granger resident raised their hand when asked if they support building a new St. Joseph...
Granger residents outraged over proposed County Highway Maintenance garage
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

Latest News

Regionals begin Monday night for Michigan high school boys basketball
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths
Starling says he's on the way out along with freshman forward Dom Campbell and graduate senior...
Starling among Irish basketball players to enter transfer portal
St. Joseph County hosting free suicide intervention program
St. Joseph County hosting free suicide intervention program