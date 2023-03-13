2nd Chance Pet: Harley still searching for a forever family

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Harley!

Harley is about 7 years old. She was featured in our 2nd Chance Pet segment back in December, so she’s hoping her second visit on the show will help her find a forever family! To learn more about Harley, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Harley or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

