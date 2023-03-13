2nd Chance Pet: Harley still searching for a forever family

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Harley!

Harley is about 7 years old. She was featured in our 2nd Chance Pet segment back in December, so she’s hoping her second visit on the show will help her find a forever family! To learn more about Harley, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Harley or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Pet Vet: Liver Disease

Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Zeus

Updated: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Zeus!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Zeus

Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
To adopt Zeus or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726.

Pets

Pet Vet: Constipation and Megacolon

Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Ham

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Ham is a lab mix looking to be adopted from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Darla

Updated: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Darla or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

Pets

Pet Vet: Arthritis

Updated: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Cold weather can cause joints to feel achy, and that may be the only clue to the fact that your pets need some help.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Blarney

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a cat named Blarney!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Lucy

Updated: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
If you are interested in adopting Lucy or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Pets

Pet Vet: Cancer in Pets

Updated: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Fortunately, advances in cancer care for people are also helping pets.