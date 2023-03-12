Suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit ends in St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is in jail and faces several charges after a vehicle pursuit ended in the St. Joseph River.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, South Bend Police were responding to a call for service in the 100 block of West Jefferson Boulevard when they were advised that a man on-scene was wanted on a warrant.

The man then left the scene in an SUV, and officers tried to initiate a traffic stop at Main Street and Jefferson Boulevard. SBPD says that’s when the suspect vehicle took off and prompted a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle eventually ran over stop sticks at Western Avenue and William Street, puncturing the driver’s side tires.

The suspect vehicle continued traveling, but eventually came to a stop in the 1000 block of Wayne Street. Despite commands and tactics from several officers to exit the vehicle, the suspect again drove away.

Driving on just rims on the driver’s side, the suspect continued to evade officers and intentionally drove into the St. Joseph River at the boat launch near the 900 block of Northside Boulevard.

Officers threw the suspect a water rescue throw bag after noticing the man and a dog exit the now-sinking vehicle. After rescuing both from the water, police saw the man had been cut on his arm.

The suspect, 47-year-old Edward Silcox, was detained and initially taken to the hospital before being transported to the St. Joseph County Jail on the preliminary charges of: Resisting Law Enforcement; Reckless Driving; and Driving While Suspended.

The dog was taken into the care of Animal Control.

Silcox and the dog were the only occupants of the vehicle.

