Semi-State pairings announced for Indiana high school boys basketball

(WNDU) - Semi-State pairings were announced on Sunday afternoon for the Indiana high school boys basketball teams that won Regional championships on Saturday.

The pairings were determined by random draw. The Semi-State round, which is next Saturday, March 18, features two semifinal games in the early part of the day, followed by a championship game at night.

Here's a look at the Semi-States involving teams in our local area.

CLASS 4A

Michigan City (Wolves Den)

Semifinals

Fort Wayne Wayne vs. Kokomo, 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT

Penn vs. Hammond Central, 1 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. CDT

Championship

Fort Wayne Wayne/Kokomo winner vs. Penn/Hammond Central winner, 9 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT

CLASS 3A

Elkhart (North Side Gymnasium)

Semifinals

Delta vs. John Glenn, 10 a.m.

NorthWood vs. Fort Wayne Dwenger, 12 p.m.

Championship

Delta/John Glenn winner vs. NorthWood/Fort Wayne Dwenger winner, 8 p.m. EDT

CLASS 1A

Lafayette Jefferson (Crawley Center)

Semifinals

Southwood vs. Fountain Central, 10 a.m. EDT/9 a.m. CDT

Marquette Catholic vs. Kouts, 12 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. CDT

Championship

Southwood/Fountain Central winner vs. Marquette Catholic/Kouts winner, 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CDT

