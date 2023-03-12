Semi-State pairings announced for Indiana high school boys basketball

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Semi-State pairings were announced on Sunday afternoon for the Indiana high school boys basketball teams that won Regional championships on Saturday.

The pairings were determined by random draw. The Semi-State round, which is next Saturday, March 18, features two semifinal games in the early part of the day, followed by a championship game at night.

Here’s a look at the Semi-States involving teams in our local area. For a statewide list of Semi-State matchups, click here.

CLASS 4A

Michigan City (Wolves Den)

Semifinals

Fort Wayne Wayne vs. Kokomo, 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT

Penn vs. Hammond Central, 1 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. CDT

Championship

Fort Wayne Wayne/Kokomo winner vs. Penn/Hammond Central winner, 9 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT

CLASS 3A

Elkhart (North Side Gymnasium)

Semifinals

Delta vs. John Glenn, 10 a.m.

NorthWood vs. Fort Wayne Dwenger, 12 p.m.

Championship

Delta/John Glenn winner vs. NorthWood/Fort Wayne Dwenger winner, 8 p.m. EDT

CLASS 1A

Lafayette Jefferson (Crawley Center)

Semifinals

Southwood vs. Fountain Central, 10 a.m. EDT/9 a.m. CDT

Marquette Catholic vs. Kouts, 12 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. CDT

Championship

Southwood/Fountain Central winner vs. Marquette Catholic/Kouts winner, 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CDT

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Regional champions crowned on Saturday for Indiana high school boys basketball

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the scores and highlights from Regionals involving our local teams.

Pro Sports

AP sources: Panthers acquire No. 1 overall pick from Bears

Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press
The Panthers have traded up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in exchange for Carolina’s No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and star wide receiver D.J. Moore, two people familiar with the deal said Friday.

Boys Basketball

Penn preparing for regional rematch against Chesterton

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch
The Penn Kingsmen are preparing for a regional rematch against Chesterton.

Notre Dame

Guidugli ‘anxious’ to get started with Irish quarterbacks

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
16 Sports heard from the new “man in charge” in the QB room and got his initial thoughts on the team’s quarterback situation.

Latest News

High School

Penn boys basketball preparing for Regional rematch against Chesterton

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Penn will look to avenge last season’s Regional championship loss to Chesterton on Saturday in Michigan City.

High School

Jones, Reynolds both named finalists for 2023 Indiana Miss Basketball award

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Washington seniors Rashunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds are both ranked among the top 100 players nationally and will both go off to play Big Ten basketball next season.

News

National Invitational Championship comes to Elkhart

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST
|
By Melissa Stephens and Monica Murphy
Hundreds of athletes from across the country will compete in the CSCAA National Invitational Championship.

Crime

Lawyers: Former Concord, NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST
|
By Matt Loch
Kemp, 53, was released from jail on Thursday without charges having been filed.

Notre Dame

New faces take center stage for ND Football ahead of spring practice

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Wednesday marked the long-awaited introduction of the Notre Dame football offensive newcomers, including transfer quarterback Sam Hartman,

Notre Dame

End of an Era: Irish fall to Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Mike Brey leaves Notre Dame with more wins than any other coach in program history (483).