Regional champions crowned on Saturday for Indiana high school boys basketball
(WNDU) - Regional championships took place on Saturday for high school boys basketball teams across the Hoosier state!
This season’s Regionals looked a little different, as teams competed in a one-game round instead of two. Semi-State is a two-game round now thanks to a change to the postseason format that was made prior to this season.
Here’s a look at the scores from Regionals involving our local teams. Semi-State pairings will be made by random draw announced on Sunday afternoon.
CLASS 4A
Regional 1 (Michigan City)
Penn 73, Chesterton 60
Regional 2 (Michigan City)
Hammond Central 59, Mishawaka 46
CLASS 3A
Regional 9 (Washington)
NorthWood 72, Lake Station 35
Regional 10 (Washington)
John Glenn 58, Washington 54
CLASS 2A
Regional 17 (North Judson)
Lewis Cass 62, North Judson 51
Regional 18 (North Judson)
Gary 21st Century 67, Westview 58
CLASS 1A
Regional 25 (Triton)
Marquette Catholic 60, Tri-County 48
Regional 26 (Triton)
Kouts 44, Bethany Christian 40
