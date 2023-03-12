Police investigating death of man in custody

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police is investigating the death of a 48-year-old Benton harbor man who died shortly after being arrested during an undercover drug sting.

Detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team say they tried to purchase a small amount of meth from the man and arrested him after he agreed to the sale.

He was searched, but no more drugs were found.

After being booked at the Berrien County Jail on a felony drug charge, the man became physically ill.

And was transferred to Corewell Health in Saint Joseph, and despite medical intervention, the man went into cardiac arrest and died.

Autopsy and toxicology test results are pending.

The man has not yet been identified.

