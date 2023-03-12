Police investigating death of man in custody

Benton Township police are investigating what they suspect is a homicide and arson.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police is investigating the death of a 48-year-old Benton harbor man who died shortly after being arrested during an undercover drug sting.

Detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team say they tried to purchase a small amount of meth from the man and arrested him after he agreed to the sale.

He was searched, but no more drugs were found.

After being booked at the Berrien County Jail on a felony drug charge, the man became physically ill.

And was transferred to Corewell Health in Saint Joseph, and despite medical intervention, the man went into cardiac arrest and died.

Autopsy and toxicology test results are pending.

The man has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested for attempted theft of catalytic converters in Elkhart
Indiana has a unique history with the time change tradition, especially for us living right...
Why Daylight Saving Time means a little more in Michiana
Police responded to Navarre Middle School on Thursday night on reports of a fight.
Police respond to fight at Navarre Middle School after basketball game
The new restaurant in Elkhart offers elevated dining with a seasonal, rotational menu that...
Essence Restaurant + Bar to open on Tuesday in Elkhart
Photo from Don Campbell / Herald Palladium file
Redamak’s to reopen with spring hours next week

Latest News

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, first responders were called to the 2100 block of Coolidge avenue for a...
Benton Township police investigating suspicious death
Two Mishawaka men are facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a Michiana bank earlier this...
2 men charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into bank
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old Benton Harbor man who died...
Man dies following arrest in Berrien Co.
Berrien Co. suspicious death investigation
Berrien Co. suspicious death investigation