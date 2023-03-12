ISP Master Trooper killed in line of duty laid to rest

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The northeast Indiana community gathered on Saturday to pay their final respects to Master Trooper James Bailey, who was struck and killed by a Marion man while in the line of duty last week.

Bailey’s funeral services were held inside the Garrett High School gymnasium. After the funeral, a procession took his body from the high school to his burial site at Calvary Cemetery.

Bailey was killed on March 3 while he was laying out stop sticks to stop 42-year-old Terry Sands II, who was leading police on a highspeed chase. A report says Sands drove directly into Bailey’s path, striking him with his vehicle.

Bailey was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Sands is now facing multiple charges, including murder, resisting law enforcement, and use of s motor vehicle causing death.

Bailey was a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Bailey, who was a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP. Donations can be made under the “Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section by clicking here. Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes

Master Trooper James R. Bailey
Master Trooper James R. Bailey(Indiana State Police)

