First Alert Weather: Burst of snow tonight. Lake effect snow Monday into Tuesday

TONIGHT: A burst of rain and snow mix will move through Michiana Sunday evening. Expect off-and-on snow showers overnight with reduced visibility. Snowfall accumulation Trace to 2 inches. Most roads will stay just wet, but do watch for ice and slush on bridges and overpasses. Low 28F Wind W 10-15 mph.

Heads up, Michiana! Another burst of snow is on the way Sunday evening.



👉 Raods will stay just wet (outside of bridges and overpasses)



👉 Expect LOW visibility if on the roads from 8 PM-1 AM. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/f2rovrAYKI — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) March 12, 2023

MONDAY: Cloudy with off-and-on snow showers throughout the day. Wind increases Monday afternoon with gusts as high as 40 mph. Lake effect snow will be likely Monday night. Most roads will stay just wet, but do watch for ice and slush on bridges. High 34F with wind chills in the teens to upper 20s all day. Wind: NW 15-30 with gusts late day to 40 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers. Areas under lake effect snow bands will pick up 3-6 inches of snow. Some snowfall accumulation is likely to accumulate on the roads where snow bands set up overnight. The greatest chance of lake effect snow will stay confined to the U.S. 31 corridor and the western half of the U.S. 20 Bypass. Low 26F. Wind NNW: 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers in the morning will give way to flurries during the afternoon. Snowflakes end by Tuesday evening with decreasing clouds. High 34F. Low 18F. Wind NNW: 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We shake off the cold, snowy pattern midweek with highs reaching back into the 40s and even possibly 50 degrees on Thursday. Our next system to watch will move in Thursday night and Friday but right now it looks like all rain, not snow. Still no sign of true spring weather (60s & 70s) at least through the rest of March. C’mon, April!!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.