Camp Millhouse nears fundraising goal for new lodge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local nonprofit Camp Millhouse held their 33 annual ‘A Night of Our Stars’ auction at the Sts. Peter & Paul Social Hall.

March is National Disability Awareness Month. To celebrate Michiana kids and adults living with disabilities, Camp Millhouse is raising funds for their new lodge to continue serving campers for many decades.

“We have been serving this community for 85 years, and we are a camp for children and adults with disabilities,” says Diana Breden, Executive Director at Camp Millhouse. “We do one-week sessions during the summer, spring, and fall camp weekends, and we meet our campers out in the community during our offseason to just do activities.”

Camp Millhouse is one of the only special needs camps in the Midwest, serving a wide range of people with disabilities.

“We do not age out, which really makes us unique,” Breden added. “Most camps age out in the 20s for people that have disabilities, but our campers can come all their lives.”

Breden tells 16 News Now that Camp Millhouse is less than $100,000 away from their goal for the new lodge.

“Our annual budget is around $400,000,” Breden explained. “To raise $1.64 million is a huge undertaking, but thanks to our community, we are almost there.”

One of the people who will significantly benefit from the new lodge is 21-year-old Jeanine Rowe. Jeanine lives with cerebral palsy and says she loves having a place where she can be herself.

“I just really enjoy it; I just really like being with my friends and being able to do things normal, like other kids,” says Jeanine Rowe, a camper at Camp Millhouse.

Jeanine wants people to meet those with disabilities and hear their stories before judging or grouping them together.

“Get to know the person first before you make an assumption because every disability is not the same,” Jeanine said.

She is also an advocate for people with disabilities. She recently visited the Michigan Statehouse to urge lawmakers to author new legislation, as many current laws can make life even more challenging for those who experience the most challenges.

While at the Michigan Statehouse, 40 state senators and 40 representatives listened to Jeanine about what laws need to change for people with disabilities.

“We look at a bunch of laws that we want to change, and we do the research, and we go up there and advocate for other kids that are afraid to advocate for themselves,” Jeanine added. “And we make sure people with disabilities are being heard, and they’re on the front lines of what’s going on.”

Jeanine says that she owes all her success to Camp Millhouse.

“Camp Millhouse has empowered me to do what I do,” Jeanine explained. “It’s opened my eyes to a lot of different disabilities, and because of that, I can advocate the way I do. I know more about disabilities. I’m not ashamed because of my disability. I was so ashamed to be in this wheelchair because our society is not set up for it, but at camp, those barriers are not seen. We’re all one.”

Jeanine tells 16 News Now that she wants to live independently, but there aren’t enough C.L.S. or Community Living Supports available, so she is working to change that at the state level.

She also works at Woodlands Behavioral Health in Cassapolis as Peer Mentor Specialist. She says that if she can support herself financially, laws should make it more feasible for her to live independently.

Jeanine has been going to Camp Millhouse for eight years and has no intention of stopping.

The new lodge will be around 6,500 square feet, a definite leg up on the old building, which was approximately 3,800 square feet.

“They deserve the same things in life that normally developing children and adults deserve, and we are able to provide that with the communities’ support,” Breden concluded.

Camp Millhouse says they need lifeguards, camp counselors, and nursing staff for this summer’s session.

Camp Millhouse is located at 25600 Kelly Rd, South Bend, 46614.

