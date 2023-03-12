Benton Township police investigating suspicious death
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Township police are investigating what they suspect is a homicide and arson.
Around 7 a.m. Saturday first responders were called to the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue for a report of a fire.
When they arrived at the home, they found an unconscious 65-year-old man inside, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.
Police claim that the circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious.
And that this incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township police department.
