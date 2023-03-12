2 Mishawaka men charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into bank

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Mishawaka men are facing burglary charges after they allegedly broke into a bank earlier this week.

Prosecutors charged Michael Whisenant, 44, with two counts of burglary. One count as a Level 2 felony, while the other is a Level 5 felony. He is also being held on a warrant from the Indianapolis area.

Edward Skelton, 52, is also charged with burglary as a Level 5 felony.

Police were called just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday to PNC Bank in the 300 block of W. McKinley Avenue on a report of an alarm. When they arrived, they found two men who had entered the building. They were both taken into custody.

An initial court hearing for the two men has not yet been scheduled.

Michael Whisenant and Edward Skelton (St. Joseph County Jail)

