2 Mishawaka men charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into bank

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Mishawaka men are facing burglary charges after they allegedly broke into a bank earlier this week.

Prosecutors charged Michael Whisenant, 44, with two counts of burglary. One count as a Level 2 felony, while the other is a Level 5 felony. He is also being held on a warrant from the Indianapolis area.

Edward Skelton, 52, is also charged with burglary as a Level 5 felony.

Police were called just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday to PNC Bank in the 300 block of W. McKinley Avenue on a report of an alarm. When they arrived, they found two men who had entered the building. They were both taken into custody.

An initial court hearing for the two men has not yet been scheduled.

Michael Whisenant and Edward Skelton
Michael Whisenant and Edward Skelton(St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast - Sunday, March 12, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Police investigating suspicious death in Benton Township

Updated: 5 hours ago
Benton Township police are investigating what they suspect is a homicide and arson.

Indiana

ISP Master Trooper killed in line of duty laid to rest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The northeast Indiana community gathered on Saturday to pay their final respects to Master Trooper James Bailey, who was struck and killed by a Marion man while in the line of duty last week.

News

ISP Master Trooper killed in line of duty laid to rest

Updated: 6 hours ago
The northeast Indiana community gathered on Saturday to pay their final respects to Master Trooper James Bailey, who was struck and killed by a Marion man while in the line of duty last week.

High School

Regional champions crowned on Saturday for Indiana high school boys basketball

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the scores and highlights from Regionals involving our local teams.

Latest News

News

Regional champions crowned for Indiana high school boys basketball

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here’s a look at the scores and highlights from Regionals involving our local teams.

News

Camp Millhouse nears fundraising goal

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Camp Millhouse nears fundraising goal for new lodge

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Camp Millhouse is one of the only special needs camps in the Midwest, serving a wide range of people with disabilities.

News

First Alert Weather: Light snow today/tomorrow - Windy Monday/Tuesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gary Sieber
A second round of rain to snow moves in Sunday evening into Monday. Snowfall accumulation will stay minimal with a trace to 1″ expected.

Crime

Benton Township police investigating ‘suspicious death’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Benton Township police are investigating what they suspect is a homicide and arson.