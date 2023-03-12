2 men charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into bank

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Mishawaka men are facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a Michiana bank earlier this week.

Prosecutors charged 44-year-old Michael Whisenant with two counts of burglary.

One count as a level 2 felony. The other as a level 5 felony.

Edward Skelton, 52, is also with burglary as a level 5 felony.

Thursday morning police were called to PNC bank in the 300 block of West McKinley in Mishawaka on a report of an alarm.

When they arrived, they discovered two men who had entered the building and they were taken into custody..

An initial court hearing for the two men has not yet been scheduled.

