South Bend Artisan Market takes over the Century Center

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Artisan Market is taking over the Century Center this weekend!

Brought to you by U93, the event is hosting over 150 vendors, and organizers say there is something for everyone.

From jewelry and home décor, to baked goods and beverages, you won’t want to leave without getting something.

Tickets are only $5, and kids 12 and under get in for free, making it a great, family friendly event to support Michiana’s local businesses.

“So, you’ve got over 150 of the top small businesses in Michiana. A lot of these businesses are not everyday names that you see, so there are a lot of hidden gems out here in about every industry. You’re gonna see some of these amazing boutiques and go ‘oh dang I didn’t even know this was a thing, I’m looking good,’ and I can promise you, you’re not leaving here empty handed,” said U93′s Big Perm.

To see event times, or to purchase tickets, click here.

