Residents line the streets for DTSB’s 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crowds showed excitement for Downtown South Bend’s 23rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The beloved parade route down Jefferson Street began at the intersection of Frances Street, and ended at the East Race River, where it is dyed bright green in honor of the holiday.

The parade, that kicked off at 11 a.m., on Saturday featured 44 entries this year, from emergency vehicles to cheer squads, and even floats for local businesses.

Residents were able to come together and celebrate Irish traditions in the South Bend Community, and event organizers told 16 News Now that it was a great morning for families to get outside and enjoy all that the city has to offer, together.

“It’s just exciting to see the people when the firetruck at the end of the parade comes down the street, and you’re supposed to join behind it and walk down to the east race and see the greening. It’s just, it’s a great morning for families to come out and be a part of this,” said Rick Kring, the parade planner, dubbed, Mr. Parade.

If you missed the parade but are still interested in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in South Bend and its many Irish traditions, click here for a list of holiday events in DTSB.

