Pet Vet: Liver Disease

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may not always be on your mind, but your liver is working hard to keep you healthy. And for pets, their liver is equally important, But if their liver has problems, it can be a big threat to their health and well-being.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to overview liver problems, and how veterinarians can detect and manage them.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

