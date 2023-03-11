Benton Harbor man dies shortly after getting arrested for selling meth

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say a 48-year-old Benton Harbor man died shortly after he was arrested and booked into the Berrien County Jail on Friday for selling meth.

Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) attempted an undercover purchase of meth from the suspect, whose name is being withheld until further notice, on Highland Avenue in Benton Township.

Police say he provided the undercover detective with a smaller quantity of meth than the agreed upon amount. That’s when police intervened and took him into custody after a short chase on foot.

When detectives asked the suspect where the larger quantity of meth that they expected to receive was, police say he refused to give them that information. Detectives searched him thoroughly but did not find any additional drugs in his possession.

Prior to being booked into the jail, police say the suspect showed no signs of distress, was speaking normally, and made no request for medical care at any time.

After he was placed in a holding cell, police say he began to vomit and appeared ill. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he went into cardiac arrest and later died.

Michigan State Police are now investigating the incident and are currently waiting for autopsy results.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have ingested a harmful substance prior to his death.

