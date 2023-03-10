Warsaw man sentenced to 40 years for child molestation

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man charged with child molestation has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Bradley Mathis is charged with two counts of child molestation, both with 40-year sentences tied to them. Those two counts will run concurrently.

The judge also ordered Mathis to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Bradley Mathis (St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.