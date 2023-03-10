Visitation held for ISP Master Trooper killed in line of duty last week

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WNDU) - A visitation was held on Friday for an Indiana State Police Master Trooper who was killed in the line of duty last week.

According to police accounts, ISP Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, came to work on his day off last Friday, March 3, to aid with weather-related crashes on I-69 when he heard about a police pursuit that was just south of his location.

Bailey then tried to lay out stop sticks. That’s when a report says the suspect drove into the median and directly into Bailey’s path, striking him with his vehicle. Bailey was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On Friday, many of Bailey’s brother and sister officers came out to the County Line Church of God in Auburn to say goodbye.

“Just keep his family in their prayers, too,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner. “You know, at the end of the day, all of us in uniform, we’re going to be going home to our families. But to his family, that door shuts, and it’s not going to open. Dad and husband isn’t going to be coming home.”

Master Trooper James Bailey
Master Trooper James Bailey(Indiana State Police)

Bailey was a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Garrett High School. He will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett immediately following his procession.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Bailey, who was a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP. Donations can be made under the “Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section by clicking here. Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes

