Upgraded four-way intersection headed to Campeau Street, South Bend Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

The Campeau Streetscape Project is set to begin this Monday, March 13, and the intersection at Campeau and Frances Streets will close.

Improvements include new curbs, sidewalks, bump-outs, pavement, storm sewers, and streetlights, as well as a multi-use path along the north side of Campeau.

Notre Dame Avenue at Campeau and South Bend Avenue will become a raised, four-way stop intersection. The first phase starts Monday, and the second will begin in May.

Detour routes will be Howard and Cedar Streets, via Eddy Street and State Road 23.

The project is expected to wrap up in July, weather-permitting.

