Stevensville Aldi location to open on March 23

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Aldi is coming to Stevensville, and we now know an opening date!

Aldi will open its newest store at 5110 Red Arrow Highway on Thursday, March 23.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card during the store’s opening weekend, from March 23 to March 26.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Ryan Fritsch, Webberville regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 29 years and are excited to continue to offer Stevensville residents an affordable way of shopping.”

More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout the United States over the past decade.

