Redamak’s to reopen with spring hours next week

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Those iconic cheeseburgers are coming back next week for their 48th season!

Redamak’s has announced it will be reopening with spring hours on Friday, March 17. The spring hours will be in place until April 30, when the restaurant will shift into its summer season.

The new spring hours are:

  • Friday - Saturday: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Monday - Thursday: CLOSED

We can’t wait to bite into one of those legendary burgers!

