Police respond to fight at Navarre Middle School after basketball game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to Navarre Middle School on Thursday night on reports of a fight.

Navarre Middle School was hosting a middle school girls’ basketball championship, which started at 6 p.m. As the game was letting out, a fight erupted involving both juveniles and adults.

One adult has been arrested, and one juvenile has been detained.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

