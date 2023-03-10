Police respond to fight at Navarre Middle School after basketball game

Police responded to Navarre Middle School on Thursday night on reports of a fight.
Police responded to Navarre Middle School on Thursday night on reports of a fight.(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to Navarre Middle School on Thursday night on reports of a fight.

Navarre Middle School was hosting a middle school girls’ basketball championship, which started at 6 p.m. As the game was letting out, a fight erupted involving both juveniles and adults.

One adult has been arrested, and one juvenile has been detained.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest on this developing story.

