Penn preparing for regional rematch against Chesterton

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend at Michigan City High School, the second ranked Penn Kingsmen will take on Chesterton in the newly updated one game regional round. The two teams met in the playoffs last year in the regional final, just two games before the state championship.

Chesterton won that game, and the Kingsmen haven’t forgot. It was their second game of the afternoon, and in a close game entering the fourth quarter both Markus Burton and Joe Smith dealt with cramping.

Chesterton got the win and went on to fall in the 4A State Championship. The Kingsmen talked about how much last year’s loss in the regional final is motivating them as they prepare for the rematch.

“I mean it motivated us a lot”, said senior guard Markus Burton. “We come here everyday, work, knowing that we gotta play Chesterton and Saturday’s going to be a good game. I’m ready for it.”

“Yeah, I’ve been looking forward to this rematch for over year now”, added senior guard Joe Smith. “You know, I’ve been over to Chesterton. I’ve seen their photo with the semistate trophy and I’ve really been looking foward to it.”

Penn and Chesterton tip off in the first game of the afternoon on Saturday. Tip off is set for 2 ET/1 CT.

