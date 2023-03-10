Man accused of murdering security guard brought back to Indiana to face charges

Derrick Pratcher
Derrick Pratcher(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of shooting and killing a security guard at a parking garage in South Bend has been brought back to Indiana to face charges.

Derrick Pratcher, 33, of Elkhart, waived extradition at a court hearing in Cassopolis earlier this week. At that hearing, Pratcher told the judge he wanted “to do whatever the waiver of extradition is so we can get me back to Indiana as soon as possible.”

According to the St. Joseph County Jail’s records, Pratcher was booked into the jail just before 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

Pratcher is charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a handgun, unlawful carrying of a handgun as a felon, and firearm enhancement in connection with the death of 62-year-old Robert Pulliam, Jr.

According to charging documents, Pratcher was at the Wayne Street parking garage last Sunday and was loitering around city vehicles when he was approached by Pulliam.

Pulliam told Pratcher to leave the garage and started to call 911 for assistance. That’s when Pratcher allegedly pulled a handgun from his satchel bag and shot Pulliam in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to getting shot, police say Pulliam took a photo of the rental car that Pratcher was driving. Authorities linked that car to an address in Vandalia, where he was arrested the following day.

(IATSE Local 187)

