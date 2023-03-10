Guidugli ‘anxious’ to get started with Irish quarterbacks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is undergoing some coaching changes just before spring practices begin.

With Tommy Rees headed to Alabama, the Irish filled the void at offensive coordinator with an inside hire by promoting Gerad Parker. But for their new quarterbacks coach, they went outside the building, bringing in former Cincinnati assistant Gino Guidugli.

16 Sports heard from the new “man in charge” in the QB room and got his initial thoughts on the team’s quarterback situation.

“I’ve been involved in quarterback battles before,” he said. “Tyler Buchner, Steve Angeli, Sam Hartman, and Kenny Minchey — all those guys are going to get an opportunity. I come in with a clean slate, not knowing any of those guys, so I’m anxious to see what all of them can do.

“I’m anxious to see how they lead,” he continued. “I’m anxious to see how they retain information. I’m anxious to see how they perform, how they execute, how the offense responds to them. So, I’m just anxious to get out on the field for spring ball to start and keep building relationship with these guys.”

Speaking of Notre Dame quarterbacks, 16 Sports heard from transfer quarterback Sam Hartman for the first time on Wednesday. To hear what he had to say in his introduction, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.