First Alert Weather: Light snow chance Saturday night into Sunday

TONIGHT: Cloudy with flurries throughout the evening. Clouds break overnight. Low 26F. Wind N at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Light snow arrives Saturday evening into Sunday morning. High around 40F. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snowfall accumulation of a trace to 1″. Watch for patches of ice and slush on the roads through Sunday morning. Daylight Saving Time begins! Clocks go FORWARD 1 hour.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. A second round of light snow moves in Sunday night. High 36F. Low 28F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

